French soldier shoots Paris knife att...

French soldier shoots Paris knife attacker - police source

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

French police officers patrol near the Louvre museum on February 3, 2017 in Paris after a soldier shot and gravely injured a knife-wielding man who tried to attack him. A French soldier shot and seriously injured a man who tried to attack him with a knife on Friday near the Louvre museum in Paris, police sources told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan 26 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan 17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan 15 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,868 • Total comments across all topics: 278,529,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC