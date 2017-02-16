French prosecutors continue probe of presidential candidate

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon gestures as he speaks during a campaign meeting in Compiegne, north of Paris, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon wants to prosecute 16 and 17-year-olds as adults, arguing it would prevent the kind of unrest that has rocked the low-income suburbs of Paris following an alleged police rape.

