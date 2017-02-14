French President Hollande demands ele...

French President Hollande demands election cyber-security measures

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Cyber security in the context of the upcoming presidential election will be on the agenda at the government's next weekly security council meeting, a statement from President Francois Hollande's office said on Wednesday. French President Francois Hollande attends a conference on poverty at the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council in Paris, France, February 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Tue ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan 26 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan 17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan '17 Common Language 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,883 • Total comments across all topics: 278,894,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC