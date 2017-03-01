French politicians follow Trump's 'fake news' media assault but public apparently not duped

Candidates in France's presidential election from far-right leader Marine Le Pen to embattled conservative Francois Fillon are attacking media coverage in a strategy that resembles Donald Trump's assault in the United States. Le Pen has sharpened her attacks on the media in recent weeks, apparently believing it plays well with supporters of her attempt to portray herself as an anti-establishment outsider - a strategy that has helped propel her into the lead in the polls.

