French politicians follow Trump's 'fake news' media assault but public apparently not duped
Candidates in France's presidential election from far-right leader Marine Le Pen to embattled conservative Francois Fillon are attacking media coverage in a strategy that resembles Donald Trump's assault in the United States. Le Pen has sharpened her attacks on the media in recent weeks, apparently believing it plays well with supporters of her attempt to portray herself as an anti-establishment outsider - a strategy that has helped propel her into the lead in the polls.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Tue
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
