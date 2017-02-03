French police say man armed with mach...

French police say man armed with machete in Louvre attack was 'terror threat'

A French soldier shot and wounded an 'man armed with a machete' who attacked a guard and cried out "Allahu Akbar" near the Louvre in central Paris.

Chicago, IL

