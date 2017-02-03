French police say man armed with machete in Louvre attack was 'terror threat'
A French soldier shot and wounded an 'man armed with a machete' who attacked a guard and cried out "Allahu Akbar" near the Louvre in central Paris. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/french-police-say-man-armed-with-machete-in-louvre-attack-was-terror-threat-35420479.html Police officers take position outside the Louvre museum in Paris,Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC