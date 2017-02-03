A French soldier shot and wounded an 'man armed with a machete' who attacked a guard and cried out "Allahu Akbar" near the Louvre in central Paris. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/french-police-say-man-armed-with-machete-in-louvre-attack-was-terror-threat-35420479.html Police officers take position outside the Louvre museum in Paris,Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

