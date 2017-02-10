French Police Rape an Accident?By Erin Zaleski

The French government is doing what it can to contain the anger building in the streets after a young man was anally assaulted with a policeman's baton. Stopped by police during an identity check last week in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a gritty suburb on the edge of Paris, the 22-year-old allegedly was forced to the ground, beaten, and raped with a police baton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.