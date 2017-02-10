French Police Rape an Accident?By Erin Zaleski
The French government is doing what it can to contain the anger building in the streets after a young man was anally assaulted with a policeman's baton. Stopped by police during an identity check last week in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a gritty suburb on the edge of Paris, the 22-year-old allegedly was forced to the ground, beaten, and raped with a police baton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan '17
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC