French judge takes over probe into Fi...

French judge takes over probe into Fillon 'fake jobs' scandal

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

French presidential challenger Francois Fillon will face a full judicial inquiry into allegations he paid family members for fake parliamentary jobs after the country's financial prosecutor said she was appointing a magistrate to lead a deeper probe. Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, attends a campaign rally in Maisons-Alfort, near Paris, France, February 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan 26 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan '17 Common Language 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,694 • Total comments across all topics: 279,147,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC