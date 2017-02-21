French judge takes over probe into Fillon 'fake jobs' scandal

French presidential challenger Francois Fillon will face a full judicial inquiry into allegations he paid family members for fake parliamentary jobs after the country's financial prosecutor said she was appointing a magistrate to lead a deeper probe. Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, attends a campaign rally in Maisons-Alfort, near Paris, France, February 24, 2017.

