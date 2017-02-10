French jihadist Kassim targeted in Mo...

French jihadist Kassim targeted in Mosul strike: Pentagon

14 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

French jihadist Rachid Kassim, suspected of inspiring several attacks in France, was targeted in a coalition air strike near the Iraqi city of Mosul, but his death is not yet confirmed, the Pentagon said Friday. "We can confirm that coalition forces targeted Rashid Kassim, a senior ISIS operative, near Mosul in a strike in the past 72 hours," said Pentagon spokesman Major Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway.

Chicago, IL

