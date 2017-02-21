French green candidate Jadot withdraws from presidential race
French greens party candidate Yannick Jadot on Thursday announced he was withdrawing from the presidential race and would support Socialist party candidate Benoit Hamon in the election in April and May. French politician Yannick Jadot, green party EELV candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting focused on healthcare and health insurance in Paris, France, February 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan '17
|Common Language
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC