French green candidate Jadot withdraws from presidential race

15 hrs ago

French greens party candidate Yannick Jadot on Thursday announced he was withdrawing from the presidential race and would support Socialist party candidate Benoit Hamon in the election in April and May. French politician Yannick Jadot, green party EELV candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting focused on healthcare and health insurance in Paris, France, February 21, 2017.

