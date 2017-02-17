French government lists property in I...

French government lists property in Ivanka Trump's D.C. neighborhood for $5.6 million

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A rendering of a home on the roughly half-acre site in Washington, D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood that the French government has listed for sale at $5.6 million. A rendering of a home on the roughly half-acre site in Washington, D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood that the French government has listed for sale at $5.6 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan 26 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan 17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan '17 Common Language 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC