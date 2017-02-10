French farmer convicted for helping migrants
In this Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 file picture, Cedric Herrou, a French activist farmer who faces up to five years in prison as he goes on trial accused of helping African migrants cross the border from Italy, waits outside the Nice courthouse, southern France. Cedric Herrou remains defiant: Ahead of a court ruling that could see him jailed for sheltering migrants, the French activist has more arrivals from Africa staying on his farm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan '17
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC