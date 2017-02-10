French farmer convicted for helping m...

French farmer convicted for helping migrants

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 file picture, Cedric Herrou, a French activist farmer who faces up to five years in prison as he goes on trial accused of helping African migrants cross the border from Italy, waits outside the Nice courthouse, southern France. Cedric Herrou remains defiant: Ahead of a court ruling that could see him jailed for sheltering migrants, the French activist has more arrivals from Africa staying on his farm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan 26 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan 17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan 15 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan '17 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,750,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC