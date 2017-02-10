French farmer convicted for helping migrants
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 file picture, Cedric Herrou, center, a French activist farmer who faces up to five years in prison as he goes on trial accused of helping African migrants cross the border from Italy... NICE, France - A French activist farmer was convicted Friday of helping migrants illegally cross the border from Italy and given a suspended, 3,000-euro fine. Authorities said Cedric Herrou, 37, assisted some 200 migrants over the past year, housing some in his farm in the Roya valley in the Alps, near the Italian border, and others in an unused building owned by French national railway company SNCF.
