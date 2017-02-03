French far-right candidate Le Pen's p...

French far-right candidate Le Pen's plan: "Made in France"

Marine Le Pen, France's far-right presidential candidate, unveiled her platform Saturday, envisioning a thriving nation "made in France," with its citizens first in line for state services and the state unshackled by the rules-laden European Union. The French would guard their own borders, spend francs instead of euros and defend themselves under the National Front leader's plans.

