French expand fraud probe into presidential candidate Fillon

French conservative Francois Fillon suffered new setbacks Thursday to his presidential candidacy, with prosecutors expanding an embezzlement probe into his wife's paid political job to include two of their children. French national financial prosecutors have been investigating Penelope Fillon's work as a parliamentary aide to her husband, seeking to determine whether there are grounds to suspect embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

Chicago, IL

