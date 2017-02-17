French Duo Preserving Citrus Theater ...

French Duo Preserving Citrus Theater in Pictures

EDINBURG Two people from Paris, France have been touring the United States preserving historic, and sometimes forgotten, buildings in photographs. Yves Marchand and Romain Meffre traveled over 3,000 miles in the U.S. They made their way to Edinburg and quickly got to work snapping photos of the theater.

Chicago, IL

