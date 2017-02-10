French court: Dating site can keep pr...

French court: Dating site can keep promoting infidelity

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

The Gleeden web site is displayed on a computer screen in Paris, France, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. A French court has thrown out a complaint by a federation of Catholic families that dating site Gleeden's business model is illegal and anti-social because it encourages extramarital affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan 26 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan 17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan 15 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan '17 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,728,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC