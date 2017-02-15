French city holds its Carnival behind barricades
" Behind barricades, the city of Nice was holding its Carnival, keeping up tradition but taking precautions seven months after the Bastille Day truck attack that killed 86. Floats in the Carnival's 133rd edition that kicked off on Saturday were led by the King of Energy, this year's theme, and followed notably by a huge Donald Trump with hair dryers trained on his crown of blond hair. France 24 TV quotes a tourism official saying the image was decided before Trump was elected U.S. president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan '17
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC