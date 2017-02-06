French chef tells how Turkish doner kebap evolved into world food

Turkey's authentic dA ner kebap has evolved from being cheap fast-food, mostly preferred by Europe's migrant communities, into a "food concept" that has dominated the world in an upward trend, French food geographer Pierre Raffard has said. Raffard delivered a speech on the globalization of the dA ner kebap at the Istanbul-based History Foundation on Jan. 26, where he explained the historical foundations of the food and described how it made it to the menus of world-renowned chefs.

