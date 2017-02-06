French chef tells how Turkish doner k...

French chef tells how Turkish doner kebap evolved into world food

Turkish Daily News

Turkey's authentic dA ner kebap has evolved from being cheap fast-food, mostly preferred by Europe's migrant communities, into a "food concept" that has dominated the world in an upward trend, French food geographer Pierre Raffard has said. Raffard delivered a speech on the globalization of the dA ner kebap at the Istanbul-based History Foundation on Jan. 26, where he explained the historical foundations of the food and described how it made it to the menus of world-renowned chefs.

Chicago, IL

