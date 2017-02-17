France's Melenchon says he would hike...

France's Melenchon says he would hike spending by 273 billion euros

French hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon would raise spending by 273 billion euros , his team said in a presentation online on Sunday. Politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, of the French far-left Parti de Gauche, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Chassieu, near Lyon, France, February 5, 2017.

