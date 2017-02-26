France's Macron knocks down talk of extra-marital relationship - spokeswoman
Emmanuel Macron, the independent centrist candidate who is favourite to win the French presidential election, has knocked down rumours he has a gay relationship outside his marriage since 2007 to Brigitte Trogneux. Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Lyon, France, February 4, 2017.
