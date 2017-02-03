France's Le Pen kicks off election ca...

France's Le Pen kicks off election campaign at Lyon rally

France's far-right party leader Marine Le Pen kicks off her presidential campaign on Saturday, hoping a manifesto focused on promises to shield voters from globalisation can boost her election chances at a time of turmoil in French politics. Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a news conference in Paris, France, Janaury 26, 2017.

Chicago, IL

