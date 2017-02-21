France's Le Pen cancels meet with Lebanon grand mufti over headscarf
French far-right National Front presidential candidate Marine Le Pen cancelled a meeting on Tuesday with Lebanon's grand mufti, its top cleric for Sunni Muslims, after refusing to wear a headscarf for the encounter. Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, rejects a headscarf for her meeting Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abed el-Lateef Daryan in Beirut, Lebanon February 21, 2017.
