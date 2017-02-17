France to cull 600,000 more ducks as ...

France to cull 600,000 more ducks as fights bird flu virus

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

France will cull a further 600,000 ducks as part of efforts to prevent a spread of the H5N8 bird flu virus, the country's farming minister Stephane Le Foll said on Tuesday. An employee works on a rack of slaughtered ducks at a poultry farm in Eugenie les Bains, France, January 24, 2017, as France scales back preventive slaughtering of ducks to counter bird flu after the culling of 800,000 birds this month helped slow the spread of the disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan 26 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan '17 Common Language 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,960 • Total comments across all topics: 279,037,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC