France to cull 600,000 more ducks as fights bird flu virus

France will cull a further 600,000 ducks as part of efforts to prevent a spread of the H5N8 bird flu virus, the country's farming minister Stephane Le Foll said on Tuesday. An employee works on a rack of slaughtered ducks at a poultry farm in Eugenie les Bains, France, January 24, 2017, as France scales back preventive slaughtering of ducks to counter bird flu after the culling of 800,000 birds this month helped slow the spread of the disease.

