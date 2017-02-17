France to cull 600,000 more ducks as fights bird flu virus

France will cull a further 600,000 ducks as part of efforts to prevent a spread of the H5N8 bird flu virus, the country's farming minister Stephane Le Foll said on Tuesday. [BORDEAUX]France will cull a further 600,000 ducks as part of efforts to prevent a spread of the H5N8 bird flu virus, the country's farming minister Stephane Le Foll said on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Times.