France thwarts suspected new terror attack
France thwarts suspected new terror attack Four people were arrested Friday, including a 16-year-old girl. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ktyJVy Shingles with the names of victims of the Nice terror attack are displayed in Nice, France, on Feb. 9. On July 14, a truck smashed into a crowd in the French resort, killing 84 people as they watched a Bastille Day fireworks display.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan '17
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC