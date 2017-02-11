France thwarts "imminent" terrorist attack, arrests four suspects: minister

French police foiled "an imminent" terrorist plot after arresting four suspects in the southern town of Montpellier earlier on Friday, French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux said. During a raid by anti-terrorism units, four people were detained in and around Montpellier with "three of them are directly suspected of preparing violent action on our territory," Le Roux said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.