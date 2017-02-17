France rallies against police violenc...

France rallies against police violence after alleged rape of...

Read more: SFGate

Thirteen people have been arrested and two police officers were lightly injured following a protest in Paris against police violence. Rallies have taken place around France following the alleged rape and beating of a 22-year-old man while being arrested in the Parisian suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois.

Chicago, IL

