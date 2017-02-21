France: Le Pen staff questioned in pa...

France: Le Pen staff questioned in parliament jobs probe

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

French far right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen speaks to journalists after her meeting with Lebanese foreign minister Gibran Bassil, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Le Pen has met with the president of Lebanon, saying their two countries should be "pillars" in organizing the fight against Islamic fundamentalism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan 26 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan '17 Common Language 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,844 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC