France gets 70 new starred restaurant...

France gets 70 new starred restaurants in Michelin Guide

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

French chef Yannick Alleno who runs Le 1947 restaurant in Courchevel, gives a kiss to the Michelin Mascot known as Bibendum after being awarded three stars from the Michelin guide, Thursday, Feb.9, 2017 in Paris. One restaurant was newly awarded with the prestigious 3 stars this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan 26 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan 17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan 15 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,461 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC