France election: clashes in Nantes ahead of Le Pen rally

There have been clashes in the western French city of Nantes, as two-thousand people gathered to demonstrate against Marine Le Pen. Saturday's unrest came ahead of the far-right presidential candidate arriving in the city.

Chicago, IL

