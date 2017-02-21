France: Authorities probe alleged ant...

France: Authorities probe alleged anti-Semitic attack in Paris

Police in France are investigating a possible anti-Semitic attack on two Jewish men, during which one man's finger was reportedly sawn off. The two sons of a local Jewish community leader said they were forced off the road in the Parisian suburb of Bondy on Tuesday just after 9 p.m. .

