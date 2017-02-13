Four dead and five missing after avalanche in Tignes in French Alps
The victims, all reportedly French nationals, were skiing off-piste at the resort of Tignes when they were hit by a massive wall of snow. The avalanche, said to have been triggered by a group of skiers higher on the slope, is the worst on French snow this season.
