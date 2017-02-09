Fire at French nuclear power plant ta...

Fire at French nuclear power plant takes reactor off grid, operator says no associated nuclear risk

9 hrs ago

A fire caused an explosion at the Flamanville nuclear power plant in northwest France on Thursday, leading the operator EDF to take a reactor offline, but there was no risk to the reactor, EDF and a local official said on Thursday. FILE PHOTO A general view shows France's oldest Electricite de France nuclear power station, outside the eastern French village of Fessenheim, near Colmar, France, September 5, 2012.

