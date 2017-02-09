Fire at French nuclear power plant takes reactor off grid, operator says no associated nuclear risk

A fire caused an explosion at the Flamanville nuclear power plant in northwest France on Thursday, leading the operator EDF to take a reactor offline, but there was no risk to the reactor, EDF and a local official said on Thursday. FILE PHOTO A general view shows France's oldest Electricite de France nuclear power station, outside the eastern French village of Fessenheim, near Colmar, France, September 5, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.