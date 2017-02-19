Film museums around the world paint a...

Film museums around the world paint a beautiful picture of cinematic arts

No need to wait for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ' and George Lucas' movie museums to open in Los Angeles: Major cities in Australia, Europe and North America have their own such institutions, most offering a diverse selection of screenings and permanent and temporary exhibits. In many places, film history is covered in depth.

