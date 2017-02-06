Facebook launches anti fake-news driv...

Facebook launches anti fake-news drive in France as election approaches

13 hrs ago

Social media company Facebook launched on Monday an initiative to tackle fake news stories in France, with the media in the spotlight as the country's presidential election approaches. The Facebook logo is displayed on their website in an illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017.

Chicago, IL

