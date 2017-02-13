Emmanuel Who? French Front-Runner Sti...

Emmanuel Who? French Front-Runner Still to Convince in Provinces

6 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The news that Emmanuel Macron is supposed to be the favorite for the French election has not yet reached the Ardennes. Macron's technocratic polish doesn't convince quite so readily in the northeastern region of farms and forests as it does in Paris, where everyone from corporate bosses to tech geeks knows him well and many are rooting for a candidate they see as one of their own.

Chicago, IL

