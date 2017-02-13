Emmanuel Who? French Front-Runner Still to Convince in Provinces
The news that Emmanuel Macron is supposed to be the favorite for the French election has not yet reached the Ardennes. Macron's technocratic polish doesn't convince quite so readily in the northeastern region of farms and forests as it does in Paris, where everyone from corporate bosses to tech geeks knows him well and many are rooting for a candidate they see as one of their own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|1 hr
|lol
|1
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan '17
|Common Language
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC