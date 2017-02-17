Deputy Mayor of Le Quesnoy France vis...

Deputy Mayor of Le Quesnoy France visits Memorial Forest

There's more than 18,000km distance between Le Quesnoy in France and Whangamata on the Coromandel, but yesterday delegates from both towns connected as part of our World War 1 Memorial Forest project. Le Quesnoy Deputy Mayor, Marie JosA© Burlion and previous Mayor of Le Quesnoy, Paul Raoult, along with 28 other french delegates visited the Le Quesnoy WW1 Memorial Forest in Whangamata and were welcomed by some of our Community Board members, Councillors, Council staff and members of the Whangamata Community.

Chicago, IL

