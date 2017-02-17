Deputy Mayor of Le Quesnoy France visits Memorial Forest
There's more than 18,000km distance between Le Quesnoy in France and Whangamata on the Coromandel, but yesterday delegates from both towns connected as part of our World War 1 Memorial Forest project. Le Quesnoy Deputy Mayor, Marie JosA© Burlion and previous Mayor of Le Quesnoy, Paul Raoult, along with 28 other french delegates visited the Le Quesnoy WW1 Memorial Forest in Whangamata and were welcomed by some of our Community Board members, Councillors, Council staff and members of the Whangamata Community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan '17
|Common Language
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC