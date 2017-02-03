Coupe de France - Niort Away

Coupe de France - Niort Away

Read more: Vital Football

Paris Saint Germain's 4-0 win at Rennes on Wednesday secured a place in the round of 16. The draw earlier this week saw us paired with lower league side Chamois Niortais. The defence of our trophy continued with Julian Draxler getting a brace as his impressive start to life at PSG continued.

Chicago, IL

