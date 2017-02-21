Cornish granite giant to set sail for...

Cornish granite giant to set sail for saints valley in Brittany

Carving a giant granite statue of St Piran, transporting it from Mabe to Falmouth by traction engine then having rowers haul it through town before it sets sail for Brittany aboard an old fishing vessel. This may sound bizarre, but its the dream of two Mabe-based sculptors who are working to raise the profile of traditional Cornish granite while improving cultural ties between Cornish and Bretons.

