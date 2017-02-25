Clooney blasts Trump as Huppert's 'Elle' wins at 'French Oscars'

Actress Isabelle Huppert , Best Actress Award for her role in the film "Elle", talks with actor George Clooney at the end of the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer Paris: Isabelle Huppert and her hit thriller "Elle" were the big winners late Friday at the "French Oscars" -- the Cesars -- in a highly political ceremony marked by Hollywood star George Clooney warning that freedom had to be defended in the face of Donald Trump's US presidency.

