Clergyman accused of using charity to pay for personal expensesState...
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced a settlement with a former clergyman who previously lived in Steubenville and who was accused of creating and using a charity primarily to pay for personal expenses. Under the settlement, John Sillup, now of Sherman Oaks, Calif., agreed to dissolve his organization, the Society of Notre Dame, to pay $26,519 in restitution, and to pay a $10,000 civil fine.
