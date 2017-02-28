Clergyman accused of using charity to pay for personal expensesState...

Clergyman accused of using charity to...

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced a settlement with a former clergyman who previously lived in Steubenville and who was accused of creating and using a charity primarily to pay for personal expenses. Under the settlement, John Sillup, now of Sherman Oaks, Calif., agreed to dissolve his organization, the Society of Notre Dame, to pay $26,519 in restitution, and to pay a $10,000 civil fine.

Chicago, IL

