Chile's top court summons suspect in Japanese student's slaying in France

Chile's Supreme Court has issued a summons for a Chilean man suspected of killing a Japanese student in France in December, officials said Wednesday. The suspect, 26-year-old Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, is "summoned to appear on Tuesday, February 14," said a statement from the country's highest court.

