Chile's top court rebuffs French request to detain suspect in Japanese student's disappearance
Chile's Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request by French prosecutors to detain a Chilean man suspected of involvement in the disappearance of a Japanese university student in France. French prosecutors have put Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 26, on the international wanted list for allegedly killing Narumi Kurosaki, 21, who was last seen in Besancon, eastern France, in early December.
