Cafe awarded Michelin star by accident

17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A workmen's cafe in central France was overwhelmed with gourmet customers and TV crews after it was awarded a Michelin star - by mistake, it later turned out. Prospective customers were astounded when they turned up at the Bouche a Oreille, in the small town of Bourges, to find a cheap and cheerful eatery with red and white polka dot tablecloths, serving a fixed price lunch menu with homemade lasagna or beef bourguignon for about 10 .

