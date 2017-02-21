Buoyed centrist alliance, Macron seen...

Buoyed centrist alliance, Macron seen beating Le Pen in French runoff

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of the country's presidential election in May, two opinion polls showed on Sunday. Emmanuel Macron, candidate for the 2017 presidential election, shakes hands with Francois Bayrou, French centrist politician and the leader of the Democratic Movement , before a news conference Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting focused on civil works in Paris, France, February 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan 28 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan '17 Common Language 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,179,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC