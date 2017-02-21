Bourbon Street security barriers appear in the French Quarter
Trucks and taxis clattered across a 20-foot steel mechanism on Bienville Street in the French Quarter Tuesday , less than a block from Bourbon Street. The device, which stretches from curb to curb, includes a deployable wedge-shaped wall that is meant to block traffic when it's raised, and protect pedestrians from possible terrorist attacks.
