Bourbon Street security barriers appear in the French Quarter

7 hrs ago

Trucks and taxis clattered across a 20-foot steel mechanism on Bienville Street in the French Quarter Tuesday , less than a block from Bourbon Street. The device, which stretches from curb to curb, includes a deployable wedge-shaped wall that is meant to block traffic when it's raised, and protect pedestrians from possible terrorist attacks.

Chicago, IL

