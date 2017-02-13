At least four killed in avalanche at French skiing station
Feb 13 At least four people have been killed in an avalanche at the Alpine skiing station of Tignes, local authorities said on Monday. Authorities added that emergency services were also looking for other survivors from a skiing party of nine that was swept away by the avalanche, which struck an off-piste slope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Mon
|lol
|1
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan '17
|Common Language
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC