At least four killed in avalanche at French skiing station

14 hrs ago

Feb 13 At least four people have been killed in an avalanche at the Alpine skiing station of Tignes, local authorities said on Monday. Authorities added that emergency services were also looking for other survivors from a skiing party of nine that was swept away by the avalanche, which struck an off-piste slope.

Chicago, IL

