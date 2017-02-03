Armenian lawyer wins first prize in F...

Armenian lawyer wins first prize in France for defending American girl

12 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Member of the Chamber of Advocates in Marseille Ashkhen Harutyunyan received the 1st prize of the international competition of speeches for the defense of human rights, Le Parisien reported. The competition is organized by the Mémorial de Caen, a museum and war memorial in Caen, France commemorating World War II and the Battle for Caen.

Chicago, IL

