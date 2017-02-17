Arboi: French lessons for young palate

Arboi: French lessons for young palate

In an old stable in the French town of Arbois, four local winemakers are absorbed in hooking grapes together on a frame to make an enormous bunch, which, when finished, will weigh nearly 100kg. One of the men turns to my 2-year-old son and hands him a small bunch of red pinot noir grapes, which make up half of the stripy pattern of red and white varieties on the annual harvest offering to the town's patron, Saint-Just.

Chicago, IL

