Another 26 arrests in troubled Paris suburbs
In this photo dated Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, provided by Le Parisien, France's President Francois Hollande, right, stands next to alleged victim, identified only by his first name, Theo, at Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris, France. Violence in suburbs northeast of Paris have now spread to at least five towns, erupting after a young black man was allegedly sodomized with a police officer's baton last week, during an identity check.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC